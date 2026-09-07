Assamese Singer Dipanwita Deka Files CID FIR Over Defamatory AI-Generated Image

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assamese playback singer Dipanwita Deka has lodged a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police, alleging that an artificial intelligence-generated, fake, and defamatory image of her was circulated on social media without her consent.

According to a written complaint dated September 5 and addressed to the Special Director General of Police, CID at Ulubari, Deka has sought the registration of an FIR, a thorough investigation, identification of those responsible, and "necessary legal action." The singer has expressed serious concern over the misuse of technology and its impact on personal reputation.

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