Assam's Eminent educationist Jatindra Chandra Nath passes away

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Eminent educationist and former professor of English literature Jatindra Chandra Nath passed away at his residence at 5 am on Saturday at the age of 95. Born on February 1, 1932, at Raja Pukhuri village in South Kamrup, Nath completed his BA from Banaras Hindu University in 1957 and MA in English Literature in 1959. He began his teaching career at Bholanath College, Dhubri, in 1959 and later joined Pragjyotish College. He joined Cotton College as an English professor in 1961 and served there until 1964. On September 1, 1964, Nath joined Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko, as it’s founder-principal and served in the post until his retirement in 1995. He also served on the Court, Executive Council and Academic Council of Gauhati University and held various positions in the Assam College Principals’ Council. After retirement, Nath taught English and served as acting principal of YWCA Junior College for Women Education, Guwahati, from 1996 to 2005. He also served on the governing bodies of several educational institutions and contributed articles on educational and social issues to newspapers and magazines. He is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters, their spouses, grandchildren and numerous admirers.

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