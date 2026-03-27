Assam's First IVF-Born Calf 'Lakhimi' Is a Breakthrough for Dairy Farming

Guwahati: Assam has recorded a significant scientific first in animal husbandry. Researchers at the College of Veterinary Science under Assam Veterinary and Fishery University in Khanapara have successfully produced the state's first calf born through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and advanced embryo transfer technology.

The female calf, named Lakhimi, was born on March 26 at a dairy farm in Sonapur, Kamrup district.

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