Assam's First IVF-Born Calf 'Lakhimi' Is a Breakthrough for Dairy Farming

Guwahati: Assam has recorded a significant scientific first in animal husbandry. Researchers at the College of Veterinary Science under Assam Veterinary and Fishery University in Khanapara have successfully produced the state's first calf born through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and advanced embryo transfer technology.
The female calf, named Lakhimi, was born on March 26 at a dairy farm in Sonapur, Kamrup district.
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Lakhimi belongs to the Gir breed and weighed 23 kilograms at birth. She was reported to be healthy and active following delivery — an encouraging sign for the research team behind the effort.
The milestone was led by Dr Manjyoti Bhuyan, with support from co-researchers Dr Manna Baruti and Dr Raju Deka.
The team described the achievement as proof that assisted reproductive technologies can be successfully applied under real field conditions in Assam — not just in controlled laboratory settings.
According to the scientists, the technology holds considerable promise for the state's dairy farming community. It can help multiply superior genetic stock, improve milk yields, and ultimately strengthen farmers' incomes.
They also noted that the success is expected to encourage wider adoption of modern breeding methods across the region.
The researchers indicated that this is only the beginning. More IVF-born calves, including crossbreeds, are expected to arrive in the coming months as part of the ongoing programme.
The birth of Lakhimi marks an important step for Assam's livestock sector — one that scientists hope will translate into tangible benefits for dairy farmers across the state.