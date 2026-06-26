Athgaon ROB Closed June 27–29 for Repairs, Commuters Advised to Use Alternate Routes

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Traffic Police has announced a temporary closure of the Athgaon Road Over Bridge (ROB) and its connecting roads to facilitate repair and restoration work by the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD). According to an advisory issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), the bridge will remain closed from 11 pm on June 27 until 6 am on June 29. The restriction will cover the entire Athgaon ROB, including the approach roads and service lanes on both sides, and no vehicular or pedestrian movement will be permitted during the period.

To manage traffic flow and ensure the smooth movement of emergency services, authorities have put in place a series of diversion measures. Vehicles travelling from KC Choudhury Road in Chatribari towards Bharalumukh will be redirected at Himatsingka Petrol Pump through AT Road and Paltan Bazar. Motorists approaching from Paltan Bazar via AT Road will be diverted at Vishal Point and guided through the Pan Bazar ROB and Motilal Nehru Road towards MG Road.

Vehicles moving from the Bhootnath side towards MG Road or AT Road will be routed through Machkhowa Point, MG Road, BRP Road and the Dinesh Goswami Flyover. Similarly, traffic heading towards Bharalumukh from the Reserve Bank of India area and the southern side of the Paltan Bazar Railway Station ROB will be diverted at Vishal Point through the northern side of the Pan Bazar ROB and Motilal Nehru Road.

Traffic officials cautioned that the closure could lead to congestion on adjoining roads and advised commuters to avoid the affected stretch and use alternative routes wherever possible. The advisory stated that the restrictions have been imposed in the interest of public safety and to ensure uninterrupted access for emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire tenders, while the repair work is underway.

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