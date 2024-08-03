BAIC Exhibition to Showcase Northeast India's Largest Building and Design Event in Guwahati from August 9-11

Guwahati: Northeast India’s biggest confluence of building materials, architecture, interior design, and construction—the BAIC Exhibition will be held at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati on August 9, 10, and 11, bringing together over 5,000 dealers and distributors, 100+ exhibitors, 300+ builders and developers, and around 7,000 participants. The grand exhibition will assemble India’s top architectural marvels, building material companies and dealers, designers, manufacturers, consultants, engineers, project managers, government officials, and enthusiasts, among others.

BAIC stands for Building, Architecture, Interior Design, and Construction.

Addressing a curtain-raiser press conference on August 2, BAIC Founders Neha Malhotra and Maloxmi Sinha (Miilee) described the exhibition as a unique and unprecedented event in the entire Northeast region. They emphasized that this exhibition serves as a catalyst for business deals and a hub for innovative solutions, offering a one-stop platform for all stakeholders in the industry.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam ministers Bimal Bora, Sanjoy Kishan, Ashok Singhal, and Jayanta Malla Baruah are the honourable invited guests for the inauguration of the exhibition on August 9, as stated in a press release.

