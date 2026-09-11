Bank unions call series of strikes over five-day week demand and unresolved sector issues

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has announced a series of agitation programmes and strikes demanding a five-day working week and resolution of pending issues in the banking sector.

The UFBU, which comprises seven bank employee and officer unions, said strikes would be held on September 11, September 28, 29 and 30, followed by an indefinite strike from October 26.

The unions said the demand for a five-day working week had remained pending with the Finance Ministry despite an agreement reached in March 2024 to declare all remaining Saturdays as holidays, with an additional 40 minutes of working time from Monday to Friday.

The UFBU said the proposed arrangement would not reduce banking hours for customers and would help improve work-life balance for bank employees and officers.

The unions also raised several residual demands, including adequate recruitment of clerical and sub-staff, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, pension updation and uniform dearness allowance on pension, revision of ex-gratia for pre-November 2022 pensioners, filling of Workman and Officer Director posts, a Leave Bank and medical insurance benefits for retirees.

The Chief Labour Commissioner and Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner held conciliation meetings with the unions on September 8 and 9, with Finance Ministry officials also attending. The UFBU said no understanding was reached to avert the strike as the government gave no commitment on introducing a five-day banking week. The UFBU said all bank branches would remain closed and banking services would be unavailable on strike days.

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