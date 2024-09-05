Basistha area grapples with severe garbage issues in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Basistha area, extending from Notun Bazar to Latakata and beyond, has been facing severe waste management issues. The Basistha River, originating from Meghalaya and flowing through the area, has transformed from a crystal-clear stream to a polluted waterway, heavily contaminated with garbage.

Residents have expressed dissatisfaction over the indifferent attitude of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The negligence has led to the accumulation of plastic and non-biodegradable waste along the Basistha River and the surroundings.

Locals have witnessed households openly disposing of garbage into the stream, resulting in unbearable foul smells and environmental degradation. A resident who performed rituals near the Basistha Temple shared his dismay at the polluted water and surrounding area and said, "I was there for my mother's death rituals. The environment out there is absolutely horrible. The water that was clear before is now polluted. I've witnessed households that surround that stream openly disposing garbage. The foul smell of garbage and urine was unbearable."

Another resident said, "A GMC source acknowledged the long-standing neglect, citing the area's outskirts location as a possible reason. Despite discussions on eviction drives, no concrete action has been taken."

"The Basistha River's neglect extends beyond roadside waste dumping, with heaps of waste floating and accumulating over time. No concrete actions or suggestions have been made by authorities to address the issue," a resident said.

However, a GMC official said, "Plans are underway to address the waste management issues in Basistha. The proposed plan includes regular garbage collection, stricter enforcement of waste disposal regulations, and community awareness programmes."

Residents remain skeptical, having heard similar promises before with little action. They believe lasting change will only come with continuous pressure from the community and civil society, stated a press release.

