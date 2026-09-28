Basistha Police seize heroin, arrest drug peddler in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police seized suspected drugs worth around Rs 1.5 crore and arrested a suspected drug peddler during an operation in Seuj Nagar late Saturday night.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of police officer Kapil Pathak as part of the ongoing anti-drug drive. The arrested accused was identified as Bhaben Pegu, a suspected drug trafficker from Dhemaji.

According to police, 19 soap boxes containing suspected contraband were recovered from Pegu. The boxes contained around 262 grams of suspected heroin, which was seized.

Pegu was taken into custody following the recovery, and further investigation was underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the suspected drugs.

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