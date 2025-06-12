Basistha Police seized illegal liquor worth lakhs at Jorabat Checkpoint

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team from Basistha Police Station intercepted a truck (AS28-AC-0703) at the Jorabat naka checkpoint while it was en route from Guwahati to Aizawl. During the inspection, the team discovered a massive consignment of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) hidden beneath packets of Yoho Noodles.

The truck was found to be carrying the liquor without any valid documents authorizing its sale, purchase, or transportation. A total of 400 cartons of various brands of liquor were seized. The consignment included 86 cartons of Kingfisher Strong Beer (24 cans of 500ml each), 74 cartons of McDowell's No.1 (180ml × 48 bottles), 40 cartons of McDowell's No.1 (375ml × 24 bottles), 75 cartons of McDowell's No.1 Rum (180ml and 375ml), and 125 cartons of Royal Stag in varying sizes (180ml, 375ml, and 750ml bottles).

All the seized liquor bore Meghalaya-specific labels, which are not permitted for sale or transport in other states. The concealment under noodle packets and absence of documentation suggest an attempt to smuggle the stock across state borders.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Gautam Das (31), a resident of Jalukbari, has been apprehended. The police have seized both the truck and the liquor. Legal action has been initiated.

