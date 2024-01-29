BATIC 2024 to commemorate 200 glorious years of Assam Tea

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a momentous celebration of two centuries of Assam tea, the Bi-Centenary Assam Tea International Conference (BATIC 2024) is set to take place in Guwahati from January 29th to 30th, 2024. The conference, also known as BATIC 2024, aims to spotlight the transformative impact of small tea growers in Assam and engage in crucial discussions on climate change, sustainability, technological advancements, and the promotion of Indian teas globally.

Commencing on the afternoon of January 29th, BATIC 2024 anticipates the participation of over 400 delegates from 24 countries, in addition to representatives from India. The conference will delve into several key areas of focus, including the repositioning of tea as a trendy beverage among the younger generation, insights from Asian countries on positioning tea as a wellness beverage, and the effects of climate change on Assam's tea industry.

Some prominent topics on the agenda include regenerative agriculture and the potential for earning carbon credits in the Assam tea industry, the revolutionary contributions of small tea growers, and strategies for rebranding Assam tea in the e-commerce sales format. The conference will also explore avenues to enhance Assam tea exports to Australia and New Zealand, analyze the perception of tea among Gen Z and Gen Alpha, and leverage data analytics to boost tea exports.

Distinguished speakers at BATIC 2024 include Harish Bijoor, Brand Guru; Nitin Saluja, Founder of Chaayos; James Grayland from Wanlin Tea Shanghai; Daneswar Poonyth from FAO Rome; Ganesh Babu, Founder of Boomitra; Shabnam Weber, President of the Tea Association of Canada; Sharyn Johnston, Chair of the Australian Tea Association; Dr. Sanat Sarangi from TCS; Troy Kim; and Thomas Kim from South Korea.

Following BATIC 2024, the 25th session of the FAO Intergovernmental Group on Tea will be held in Guwahati from January 31 to February 2, 2024. This session, under the Food & Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, serves as the primary international platform for tea-producing and consuming countries, occurring once every two years. With over 120 delegates from 25 countries expected, the FAO IGG on Tea will address critical issues in the tea industry.

Both events are organized by Tea Board India under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, in collaboration with the Ministry of Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprise, Government of Assam, and in association with the Tea Research Association (TRA Tocklai), overseeing on-ground implementation.