Bharat Steam Boiler Expo 2024 to showcase Assam’s industrial potential

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Inspectorate of Boilers, Assam, unveiled the upcoming Bharat Steam Boiler Expo 2024. Scheduled to span three days, from February 27th to February 29th, the prestigious event will take place at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara. The announcement ceremony was attended by N. Borah, Chief Inspectorate of Boilers, Assam; Sita Baruah, General Manager (MS, L&D) of Guwahati Refinery, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.; and Nalini Buragohain, Chief General Manager (Corporate Affairs) at Numaligarh Refinery.

This groundbreaking initiative is a collaborative effort with industry giants including Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Oil India Limited (OIL), Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. (NRL), Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd. (BCPL), Assam Petro Chemicals, and NTPC Limited. The 1st Bharat Steam Boiler Expo 2024 aims to celebrate the pivotal role boilers play in India's industrial landscape, acting as the driving force behind production and innovation across diverse industries.

Central to this initiative is the venerable Indian Boiler Act, a century-old framework ensuring safety and efficiency in the boiler industry. With this robust foundation, Assam confidently steps into a new era of industrialization, promising increased employment opportunities for the local workforce.

The Expo seeks to boost the growth and efficiency of industries utilizing steam boilers, foster the exchange of knowledge and experiences, and facilitate networking and business opportunities among stakeholders. Participants are expected from domestic and international steam boiler manufacturers, suppliers of ancillary equipment, service and maintenance professionals, and representatives from sectors reliant on steam boilers, including power plants, textile industries, food processing plants, and chemical manufacturers.

The event will feature exhibitions showcasing cutting-edge boiler designs, innovations in fuel efficiency, pollution control equipment, and automation and safety solutions. Additionally, seminars and workshops conducted by industry experts will cover topics such as best maintenance practices, regulatory compliance, safety standards, and emerging trends in boiler technology.

The Expo will serve as a platform for business-to-business meetings and collaborations, providing insights into government subsidies and financing for new technology adoption and exploring export markets. Various government agencies overseeing industry regulations, safety, and environmental compliance are expected to engage in the event.

Minister Sanjoy Kishan, Minister of Welfare of Tea Tribes, Minister of Labour & Employment, Government of Assam, expressed immense pride in unveiling an event that promises to redefine Assam's industrial landscape. Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, emphasized the dedication to driving skill development and ensuring the readiness of Assam's workforce for opportunities in the evolving industrial landscape.

Borah, Chief Inspectorate of Boilers, Assam, stated, "As we embark on this historic event, we reaffirm our commitment to safety, efficiency, and advancement within the boiler industry. The expo is not just a showcase; it's a testament to Assam's prowess and potential."

The co-hosts, including Indian Oil, Oil India, NRL, BCPL, Assam Petro Chemicals, and NTPC, issued a joint message, stating, "In collaboration, we pave the way for innovation and sustainability in the boiler industry. This expo is our shared platform to showcase the prowess and promise of this indispensable sector."

The organizing committee extended a warm invitation to the media, industry contributors, and all stakeholders to join in this pivotal and industry-shaping event. The presence of everyone is highly valued, as collective efforts define the future of the industry.