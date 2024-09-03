Bhullung-Bhuthur International Theatre Festival 2024 Starts at Kalakshetra in Guwahati

Guwahati: Bhullung-Bhuthur International Theatre Festival 2024 will start from Tuesday at Shri Shri Madhavadeva International Auditorium of Shrimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra of Panjabari, Guwahati. It will end on September 7.

The director of the event, Dr Mrinal Jyoti Goswami, along with the organizer of the festival, addressed a press meet at the Guwahati Press Club on Monday.

The festival is organized by a distinguished theatre group, “AANK-A Creative Line” from Guwahati.

The Bhullung Bhuthur International Theatre Festival, with the theme, “Theatre for Harmony,” follows the success of the inaugural event last year (2023). The theatre festival celebrates the interplay between rivers and Human civilization, with particular focus on the Brahmaputra in Assam. It encompasses performance, a physical theatre workshop, theatre forum, a symposium, performance art, and an environmental sanitization programme.

The festival aims to create networking and bonding opportunities by expanding their collaboration network.

This year, there are a total of seven countries, like the USA, Poland, Sri Lanka, India, France, Australia, and Tunisia.

The festival will open with an inauguration ceremony on Tuesday at the Madhavadeva International auditorium of Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

