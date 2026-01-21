Bhupesh Baghel Predicts BJP’s Defeat in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Senior AICC observer to the Assam Assembly election and former Chattishgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the BJP would face defeat in the forthcoming Assembly election in Assam. They also said that the Congress would investigate all corruption during the BJP's rule after taking power.

Speaking to the media in Guwahati today, Bhupesh Baghel stated, "Assam is renowned for its tea, one-horned rhinoceroses, Bihu, gamosa, the Brahmaputra, Maa Kamakhya, Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, singer Khagen Mahanta, and Zubeen Garg." Unfortunately, this beautiful and fertile land of Assam is now also being known for a rude and corrupt Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. He has placed a heavy burden of debt on the state."

Baghel pointed out that, according to the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission in 2006, Himanta Biswa Sarma had assets worth Rs 1 crore. In 2011, they rose to Rs 3 crore, and in 2016, to Rs 6 crore. From Rs 6 crore in 2016, his assets have now skyrocketed to Rs 17 crore.

"This itself is an indication of the corruption and irregularities committed by the Chief Minister," Baghel said.

Baghel also recalled that in 2014, the BJP had held a press conference branding Himanta Biswa Sarma as the most corrupt leader. "The person whom the BJP had once called the most corrupt later entered the BJP's 'washing machine' and emerged clean," Baghel remarked. He further stated that when a Congress government comes to power in 2026, every single act of corruption will be accounted for."

Baghel also alleged that the Chief Minister's wife also has assets at various places, including a resort in a tea garden. He said, "The assets of the Chief Minister and his wife are a topic of discussion in Assam."

Another senior AICC observer, Bandhu Tirkey, said, "Himanta Biswa Sarma is ruling Assam like Hitler. As soon as I arrived in Guwahati, I went to a tea stall to have tea and spoke to a few people. From our conversation, I understood that the people of Assam have made up their minds to overthrow this corrupt government," Tirkey said. Calling this election a do-or-die battle for the people of Assam, he added that the fight this time is a matter of life and death for the common people.

Also Read: Enforcement Directorate probe itself is punishment: Bhupesh Baghel