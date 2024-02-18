Bilingual math and science textbooks: AASU claims credit, says decision positive

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) termed the distribution of bilingual (English and any of the vernacular languages) mathematics and general science textbooks for class VI and VII students as a positive step. The student body claimed credit for this positive development.

Flagging off the fleet vehicles carrying free textbooks to the districts yesterday, Education Minister Ranuj Pegu said, “The minister said, “Since the State Government decided to teach mathematics and general science in English, we have printed these two textbooks for classes VI and VII in both English and vernacular languages.”

In a statement issued to the media today, AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah said that at a time when NEP-2020 encouraged teaching in the mother tongue, the Assam government took the decision to teach mathematics and general science in English. “However, the vehement opposition by the AASU, ABSU (All Bodo Students’ Union), AXX (Axam Xahitya Xabha), and others compelled the government to print the textbooks of these two subjects in English as well as one of the respective vernacular languages. This is indeed the outcome of the agitation,” Utpal Sarma said.

Sankor Jyoti Baruah said, “We have no objection to teaching the students the English terminologies of mathematics and science. In fact, the English textbooks will help the students learn the English terminologies. However, the students will have to get the opportunity to write the answers in their mother tongues. We appeal to the state government to take a decision in this regard. Until the students get the opportunities to learn and write in their mother tongues, the ASSU will not stop its agitation.”

