Bir Chilarai Award conferred for 2023–24 in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chinmay Bora, Senior Under Officer, 1 Assam Bn, NCC Guwahati, has been awarded the Bir Chilarai Award. He is an undergraduate student from the Department of History at Cotton University and has been given the award for the year 2023–24 in the NCC Senior Division Boys category by the Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare, Government of Assam. He was also the only member selected from NCC Directorate NER for the NCC Cadets Delegation that visited St. Petersburg, Russia, under the Youth Exchange Programme 2023–24. He is the son of Dr. Merry Baruah and Sunil Kumar Bora of Dispur in Guwahati.