BJP Assam to Hold 'Mahila Akrosh' Protest Against Congress on April 23

GUWAHATI — The BJP in Assam has announced a statewide "Mahila Akrosh" protest for April 23, ramping up its political campaign against the Congress on the issue of women's empowerment.
The party said workers at the district, mandal, and booth levels have been mobilised to ensure large-scale participation across the state.
Responsibilities for the protest have been distributed among 26 party leaders, including Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, BTC Executive Member Rekharani Das Boro, former MP Queen Oja, and party General Secretary Anup Barman.
State president Dilip Saikia reviewed the preparations at a meeting with party office-bearers at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, urging women leaders and workers to unite and ensure an effective demonstration.
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Party spokesperson Pranjal Kalita targeted the Congress directly, alleging that the party had opposed the proposed Nari Bandhan (Amendment) Bill, 2026 — and that this was part of a broader pattern of resistance to initiatives aimed at women's welfare.
He cited past instances where, according to the BJP, the Congress had stood against major policy decisions benefiting women.
The BJP reiterated its commitment to advancing women's rights and said the protest would serve as a public reaffirmation of that stance while drawing a clear contrast with the Congress's position on the issue.