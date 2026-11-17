STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The BJP-led government has brought significant transformation to Assam's education sector over the past decade through initiatives focusing on school infrastructure, digital education, teacher training and access to higher education.

In a statement, BJP state media panellist Priyanka Tamuli said programmes such as Gunotsav and NIPUN Assam had contributed to improving educational standards. She highlighted the increase in A+ graded government schools from 11.56 per cent in 2017 to 35.76 per cent in 2024, while 1,73,728 teachers received training during 2024-25. She also cited the distribution of free textbooks to over 40 lakh students and uniforms to nearly 38 lakh students. Of the 200 proposed Tea Garden Model Schools, 118 are already operational, she said.