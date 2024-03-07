BJP flags off 28 mobile vans for seeking public opinion in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The coordinator of the Manifesto Committee Coordination of the state BJP, Siddhartha Bhattacharjee, flagged off a fleet of 28 mobile vans for the party leaders and cadres to interact with the public to seek their opinions in the preparation of the party's election manifesto.

Traditionally, manifestos are shaped through discussions among party leaders, but this time, the BJP is emphasizing the voices of the public.

The drive to seek public opinion would continue until March 15, and the party would prepare the manifesto based on the public opinion, Bhattacharjee said.

Recognizing the diverse needs of people across different regions, the manifesto will focus on addressing the collective needs of the public. To ensure a thorough representation of opinions, the party will employ both digital and door-to-door methods to collect public feedback in every constituency and present it centrally.

As part of the initiative, suggestion cards will be distributed for the public to fill out and submit in designated boxes during the door-to-door outreach. Additionally, digital submissions can be made through the NOMO App, providing a convenient platform for the population. An alternative option allows individuals to voice their opinions through voicemail by giving a missed call to 909090202024.

The BJP's state vice president, Rekharani Das Boro, media convener Dewan Dhrubajyoti Moran, and others were also present at the programme at the party head office.

Also Read: Assam: BJP’s Karimganj ticket to Kripanath Mallah evokes mixed reactions