BJP gears up for Lok Sabha poll; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to lead over 100 rallies

Guwahati: The Assam state BJP is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with full preparation as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma outlines plans to participate in over 100 road shows, rallies, and meetings across all 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state during the party’s campaign.

While speaking to ANI on Saturday, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Pabitra Margherita said, “Our main star campaigner is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and from the booth-level president to Pristha Pramukh, everyone is our star campaigner.”

“The Assam CM has planned to take part in more than 100 road shows, rallies, and meetings across the state,” he said while adding that they are very confident that the people of the state will vote for the BJP only because of development.

Pabitra Margherita also said that since 2014, when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, Assam and the North East have witnessed massive developments. “From connectivity to tourism, education everywhere in the state has witnessed massive development. Earlier, the region was in the headlines in the media due to insurgencies, but now the insurgency problem in this region has completely ended. People are living in a peaceful environment,” he claimed.

He further highlighted that the central allocation to Assam and the North East has also increased.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Assam more than 50 times. Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam, but he rarely visited Assam, only 5–6 times. The people are happy with the work done by PM Modi and the Assam Chief Minister. I am very sure that people will only vote for the BJP,” he claimed.

Hitting out at the Congress party, he said, “Till today, the Congress party has yet to announce its candidate for the Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency. But we are now on the ground. This time, the BJP and its ally parties will win 13 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.” (ANI)



