BJP Hails 7.8% Q1 GDP Surge as Mandate for Modi’s Economic Leadership

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state BJP has welcomed India’s 7.8 per cent real GDP growth in the first quarter of FY 2026–27, describing it as an endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic leadership.

According to MoSPI estimates cited by BJP spokesperson Mita Nath Bora, the economy grew 7.8 per cent during April–June 2026, compared with 6.9 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year. Real GVA grew 8.2 per cent, while nominal GDP expanded 10.3 per cent.

Bora said the growth reflected the resilience of the Indian economy amid global geopolitical tensions, supply-chain disruptions and energy-price uncertainty. She highlighted growth in manufacturing, financial services, investment and private consumption.

Manufacturing grew 9.2 per cent, financial services 12.1 per cent and Gross Fixed Capital Formation 11.9 per cent, while private consumption rose 7.1 per cent.

Bora also welcomed the Prime Minister’s reaction to the figures and said the growth strengthened India’s long-term journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. She congratulated entrepreneurs, farmers, workers, industries and other economic stakeholders for the performance.

Also Read: India’s GDP Growth Hits 7.8% in Q1 FY27, Surpasses RBI Estimate