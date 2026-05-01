BJP Launches Pandit Deendayal Training Maha Abhiyan in Guwahati to Strengthen Ideological Cadre Across Northeast

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched the Pandit Deendayal Training Maha Abhiyan with a special programme at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhavan in Guwahati, covering all eight Northeastern states.

The initiative aimed to strengthen ideological training among party workers. Around 150 karyakartas and resource persons from the region participated in the session, which also prepared trainers for district-level workshops.

The programme was held under the leadership of Assam BJP state president Dilip Saikia and attended by senior organizational leaders, including B. L. Santosh, Shiv Prakash and Tarun Chugh, who addressed and guided participants.

Also Read: Exit polls predict BJP-led NDA victory in Assam