BJP to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg statewide

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Assam BJP president and Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia on Friday urged the state’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the probe into the mysterious death of popular singer Zubeen Garg, while announcing a series of statewide programmes to honour the artiste’s memory.

Addressing the media at the state BJP Headquarters — Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhavan, Saikia said the SIT should file its charge sheet well before the stipulated deadline and ensure the investigation progresses without unnecessary delay.

He further appealed to the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to constitute a Fast-Track Court for a time-bound trial in the case, and urged the Assam Government to appoint a Special Public Prosecutor to oversee the legal proceedings.

“The people of Assam deserve a transparent and swift investigation. Zubeen Garg was the voice of our state — justice for him is justice for every Assamese,” Saikia said.

