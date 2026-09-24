BJP Unveils Major Organisational Reshuffle, Appoints New State In-Charges Across Northeast

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced a fresh list of state in-charges and co-in-charges as part of a nationwide organisational reshuffle approved by party national president Nitin Nabin. The appointments will take effect immediately.

For Assam, senior BJP leader Mangal Pandey has been appointed as the state in-charge, while Phangnon Konyak and Manoj Tigga have been named co-in-charges. On the other hand, BJP national secretary from Assam Mriganka Deb Barman has been appointed as the BJP’s state in-charge for Tripura.

Similarly, in Manipur, Rajdeep Roy from the Assam BJP has been appointed as the state in-charge.

For Meghalaya, BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Assam Kanad Purkayastha has been appointed as the state in-charge, while Assam BJP leader Dr Numal Momin has been named co-in-charge.

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