BJP welcomes four-tracking of Guwahati-Delhi railway corridor

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The state BJP has welcomed Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s announcement that the existing double-line railway corridor between Guwahati and Delhi will be upgraded to a four-line corridor, describing it as a major boost to Assam’s connectivity and development.

Addressing to media on Thursday, party spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi highlighted the expansion of railway infrastructure in the region over the past 12 years. He said the railway budget allocation for Assam and the North-Eastern Region increased from Rs 2,122 crore during 2009–14 to Rs 11,486 crore in 2026–27. During 2014–26, more than 1,900 km of new railway tracks were constructed, compared with 333 km during 2009–14.

He also cited completion of railway electrification, redevelopment of 50 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, introduction of the Guwahati–New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express and Amrit Bharat Express services.

Medhi said the Rs 5,820-crore Bogibeel rail connectivity project had further strengthened Assam’s strategic and defence connectivity, while the proposed four-tracking would provide another major impetus to the region’s economic integration with the rest of India and South-East Asia.

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