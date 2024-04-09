Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council chief reveals details of corruption by Gambaru Mushahary

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The chairman of the Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC), Anil Basumatary called the allegations made by suspended chairman Gambaru Mushahary against UBPO baseless and laughable.

Anil Basumatary mentioned that the suspended chairman was trying to malign the name of BKWAC. He said that Mushahary used BKWAC’s letter pad on June 13, 2022 to generate Memo No. BKWAC/ CRN/ MALS/ SPL/ Order 206/ 2022-23 towards Chital Enterprise in Sikkim for procurement of essential items worth Rs 70,49.93.750 using it as a work order. Again on January 25, 2022, Memo No. 102/ BKWAC/2021/02 entrusted Haryana-based Ashok Kumar KSJY to construct BKWAC Bhawan in New Delhi worth Rs 70,00,00,000. Again, towards procuring solar-powered lights, Memo No BKWAC/CRN/PNRD/ DS/ SS 2/ 2022-23 on June 18,2022 was used to give a work order for Haryana-based Astha Electronics Company.

Meanwhile, Chital Enterprise on November, 17, 2022 and July7, 2022, had filed complaints against the chairperson for giving them a fake work order. Following this, officials from the department concerned held meetings on September 12, 2022, September 20, 2022 and September 22,2022 with the officials of BKWAC and a Show Cause notice was served to Gambaru Mushahary. He was later suspended from the position of chairman on January 4, 2023.

