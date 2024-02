Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The body of a youth was found in a drain in the Panikhaiti locality on the outskirts of Guwahati on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as a local resident named Madhav Sharma. Although the reason for his death is yet to be ascertained, the recovery of his body from a drain near Swahid Kushal Konwar High School triggered a sensation in the locality.

