Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty visited the city of Guwahati amidst the election exercises in the city. Her mother, Sunanda Shetty, accompanied the actress in the city as they arrived at the Guwahati Airport. They also visited the Kamakhya temple.

