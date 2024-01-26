Border Security Force, Guwahati Conducts Free Medical Camp

Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Composite Hospital, Patgaonat Frontier Headquarters, Border Security Force organised a free medical camp today for the families of border men of Frontier Headquarters BSF Guwahati, 1st Bn of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Composite Hospital, Patgaon, Guwahati.

The free general health check-up camp was inaugurated by Bhawna Yadav, president of BWWA, Frontier Headquarters, BSF, Guwahati, in the presence of a team of doctors and families of bordermen.

During the medical camp, 59 BSF family members of Frontier Headquarters BSF, Composite Hospital staff, Guwahati, and 1st Battalion NDRF were provided free consultation and medicines, a press release said.

