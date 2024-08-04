Border Security Force seizes sugar, rescues cattle along Indo-Bangladesh international border

Guwahati: In a series of operations against trans-border crimes and smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) troopers deployed under the Guwahati Frontier successfully thwarted a smuggling bid on the Indo-Bangladesh international border on Friday.

Acting on an intelligence input on mid-night of Saturday intervening, vigilant troops from the 49 BN BSF in the riverine border area of Dhubri district rescued 10 cattle that were cruelly tied with ropes and banana trunks and left in the Brahmaputra River for smuggling across the international border into Bangladesh. Such operations during pitch-dark nights in the mighty Brahmaputra River are particularly risky, especially during the rainy season when the river becomes very violent.

In addition, based on reliable intelligence input, vigilant BSF troops seized 1770 kg of sugar in the border area while smugglers were attempting to smuggle it from India to Bangladesh.

The onset of the rainy season has exacerbated challenges for the BSF in countering trans-border smuggling activities. Adverse weather conditions have made maintaining vigilance and executing operations more complex. Despite these difficulties, the BSF remains determined in its mission to prevent smuggling and secure the border. Given the vulnerability of the border and increased activities of trans-border smugglers and anti-national elements, the BSF continues to effectively dominate the border, preventing trans-border crimes, as stated in a press release.

