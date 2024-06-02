Brihattar Guwahati Gau Palak Sanstha announces hike in milk prices by Rs 5.50/litre

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Brihattar Guwahati Gau Palak Sanstha has announced a hike in the prices of milk in the city by Rs 5.50 per litre from today. This hike takes the wholesale price of this essential commodity to Rs 62 from the previous Rs 56.50. The retail prices are also expected to reach Rs 75.80 per litre after this hike from the previous Rs 65.70.

This hike will impact the prices of all dairy products as well. While the wholesalers have asked the organisation to reduce the price as the steep hike might affect several sectors, including the domestic consumers of this essential commodity, the Brihattar Guwahati Gau Palak Sanstha remains adamant regarding their decision and has threatened to discontinue supplying milk if this hike is not supported by them.

