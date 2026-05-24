BSE, ICSI and AIBI Organise SME Fund-Raising Conclave in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: BSE, in collaboration with ICSI and AIBI, organised the SME Fund Raising Conclave in Guwahati to promote awareness on capital market opportunities and ease of capital formation for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The event, initiated by SEBI, focused on opportunities and challenges in SME fundraising and capital market access. SEBI Chief General Manager Deep Mani Shah highlighted the evolving SME ecosystem and reaffirmed the regulator's commitment to supporting credible capital formation. The programme featured panel discussions involving representatives of BSE, ICSI, AIBI and other stakeholders on key aspects of the SME IPO process, including market readiness, compliance and due diligence. The conclave brought together investment bankers, company secretaries, SME promoters, policymakers and finance professionals to strengthen SME participation in capital markets and support entrepreneurial growth in the Northeast.

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