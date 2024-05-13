Burglars’ gang busted; prime suspect, accomplices arrested by Guwahati police

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati police have apprehended a notorious burglary gang believed to be responsible for the thefts plaguing the Hatigaon area. The arrest follows an extensive investigation into recent burglary cases within the jurisdiction of Hatigaon PS and surrounding areas.

The prime suspect, Siraj Ali (42), hailing from Kasuapathar, Mukalmua, in Nalbari district, Assam, was implicated in several recent burglary incidents. Intelligence pointed to his involvement in a burglary case registered under Hatigaon.

Acting swiftly on leads, a dedicated team from Hatigaon Police Station initiated a search operation to apprehend Siraj Ali and his associates. The team successfully apprehended Siraj Ali near Hatigaon Jame Masjid.

During interrogation, Siraj Ali confessed to his involvement in the burglary, as well as other similar incidents across Guwahati. He further divulged information regarding his accomplices and the recipients of stolen goods.

Subsequent operations led to the arrest of Md. Jul Hash Ali (37) and Md. Sajidul Islam (38), along with the recovery of Rs. 71,000 in cash, gold bangles, and bronze anklets. Additional accomplices, Md. Dilwar Ali (25) and Md. Chabitulla Ali Nasir (45), were identified and apprehended in the following days.

The gang involved targeting houses with lights off and doors locked from the outside, indicating the absence of homeowners. Under the cover of darkness, they would forcibly enter the premises by breaking locks or windows, swiftly executing their burglary before fleeing the scene with stolen goods.

Interrogations revealed that the gang had been operating in Guwahati for around five years, executing meticulously planned heists before returning to their respective hometowns with the stolen loot.

