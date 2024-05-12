Businessman sentenced to 7-year rigorous imprisonment for rape in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Court of District and Sessions Judge, Kamrup Metropolitan, sentenced a businessman to seven years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for his involvement in a rape case in 2010 in Guwahati city. Convicted Dipankar Sinha was accused of raping a young woman at his own residence in 2010. He was arrested in connection with a case (134/2010) at the Chandmari police station. After 14 years, the court finally delivered justice to the rape victim.

