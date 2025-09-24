C-NES Boat Clinics carry Zubeen’s music, message on the Brahmaputra

GUWAHATI: As the country mourns the untimely death of Zubeen Garg, the Boat Clinics of the Centre for North East Studies and Policy Research on Tuesday paid rich tributes to the iconic singer in a unique remembrance, singing and playing his songs as they set out to serve vulnerable communities on the Brahmaputra.

His powerful and anthem Mayabini Rati plays on all the Boat Clinics across the state as they traverse the waters.

Zubeen’s songs are not just melodies; they are resonant stories of people, especially the underprivileged and those enduring pain and loss. For those navigating the vast and unpredictable Brahmaputra almost every day, his music brings hope and infuses them with energy to accomplish the mission of reaching the last mile with healthcare.

His lyrics resonate with the spirit of the people served – their joys, struggles and enduring resilience. The clinics are often greeted by Zubeen’s music, from a radio or a smartphone, whenever they arrive in a new village – a familiar and comforting sound that instantly breaks the ice and helps them connect with the community.

The Boat Clinics placed photographs of Assam’s Super Star with flowers placed and also did ritual worship with light as they played ‘Mayabini Rati’ during the travel—carrying his music along the Brahmaputra. C-NES which is supported by the National Health Mission (NHM) and Assam Government currently runs 16 Boat Clinics in 15 districts of Assam providing healthcare services to the remote riverine Islands, stated a press release.

