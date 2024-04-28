Cash-for-job scam in APSC: SIT grills 4 officers of 2014 batch

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The cash-for-job scam may take a new twist as four officers of the 2014 CCE (Combined Competitive Examination) conducted by the APSC (Assam Public Service Commission) had to face the SIT (Special Investigation Team) for interrogation today.

According to sources, the four comprise an APS officer, two excise superintendents, and one tax superintendent.

The interrogation of the 2014 batch of CCE-passed officers was necessitated following the detection of anomalies in cadre allocation. The SIT detected that some officers got higher cadres despite securing poor marks. These candidates leapfrogged some other candidates who had secured marks higher than the former. The SIT that investigates the cash-for-job scam in the APSC has smelled a rat in this revelation. It called on some of the officers to know their views on such anomalies in cadre allocation based on marks scored. Some of the officers met the SIT at the CID office in Ulubari recently.

