Celebrities rally support for flood-hit Assam, urge donations for relief

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As Assam grapples with one of its worst flood disasters in recent years, several Bollywood actors, musicians and public figures have taken to social media to amplify relief efforts, urging people across the country to support those affected.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar issued an emotional appeal through an Instagram video, highlighting the scale of the devastation. She said Assam had been severely affected by the floods, with over 7.5 lakh people displaced and the death toll continuing to rise.

Drawing parallels with the public response to disasters in Punjab, Jammu, Bihar and Maharashtra, Pednekar appealed to citizens to stand with Assam in its hour of need. She also shared a donation link to the Bharat Disaster Relief Fund, an organisation she had previously worked with during the Jammu floods, and encouraged contributions towards food, mattresses, sanitation facilities and evacuation assistance.

“Assam’s drowning, you’ve shown up every time, show up for them now,” she wrote.

Singer Guru Randhawa also expressed solidarity with flood-affected families and urged people to contribute to relief efforts. Actor Raashii Khanna echoed similar sentiments, lending her support to the campaign.

Among Assamese artistes, singer Angarag “Papon” Mahanta appealed to volunteers to mobilise in Sivasagar and other parts of Upper Assam to assist flood-affected communities. Musician Nilotpal Bora organised an Instagram Live fundraising session featuring several artistes to raise financial support for relief operations.

Singer Armaan Malik described the floods as “absolutely devastating” and said the humanitarian crisis was not receiving the attention it deserved. He also shared verified donation details with his followers. Comedian and actor Aishwarya Mohanraj similarly urged people to contribute to verified relief funds and support those affected by the disaster.

With thousands of families displaced and vast areas still inundated, the growing support from celebrities has helped draw national attention to the humanitarian crisis while encouraging donations and volunteer participation in relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Also Read: Upper Assam in Ruins After Flash Floods, Survivors Restart Life From Scratch