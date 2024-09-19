Central Board of Secondary Education to Conduct CTET on December 1

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the 20th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on December 1. The online application process has started on September 17 and the last date for submitting the online application is October 16. The CTET will be conducted in 20 languages in 136 cities all over the country.

The public notice issued by the CBSE said that in case the number of candidates is more in any city, the exam may also be conducted on November 30. The detailed information bulletin containing details of the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fees, examination cities, and important data will be available on the CTET official website.

Also Read: CTET 2021 Question Paper And Answer key Released: Direct Link & Steps To Download (sentinelassam.com)