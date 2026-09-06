Centre to Roll Out Ropeway Projects in Guwahati and Tawang Under Parvatmala Scheme

The Guwahati project connecting Kamakhya Railway Station to Kamakhya Temple is at an advanced stage

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The government of India will implement two ropeway projects in the Northeast – one in Assam (Guwahati) and the other in Arunachal Pradesh. The project in Assam is at an advanced stage of bidding, while the project in Arunachal Pradesh is in the process of preparing the detailed project report (DPR).

The ropeway project in Guwahati will connect the Kamakhya Railway Station to the Kamakhya Temple; one of the 51 Shaktipeeths. This project, to be built in the Design Build Finance Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) Mode, will measure 1.43 km with an estimated cost of Rs 213.24 crore. The tender has been floated, and the evaluation of the tenders is ongoing. The completion target for this project is 1.5 years from the date the contractor is appointed.

The project in Arunachal Pradesh will be at Tawang, a Buddhist centre located near the Chinese border. The proposed length of this project is 5.15 km. The DPR of this project is under process, and the investment decisions, including the mode of implementation, are taken based on the outcome of the DPR, a techno-economic viability study, fulfilment of the criteria, requirement of connectivity, and synergy with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

The government announced the National Ropeway Development Programme - Parvatmala Pariyojana in the Union Budget for 2022-23 to develop ropeways that improve last-mile connectivity in hilly regions. The ropeway infrastructure is an ecologically sustainable alternative to conventional infrastructure in difficult hilly areas. The idea is to improve connectivity and convenience for commuters, besides promoting tourism. The system is also suitable for congested urban areas, where a conventional mass transit system is not feasible.

The projects are implemented primarily under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) mode and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

The development of ropeways and national highway infrastructure, including in tribal areas, is a continuous process. The ropeway projects under the Parvatmala Pariyojana are initiated based on the techno-financial outcomes of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), the fulfilment of prescribed technical and financial criteria, the need for connectivity, traffic density, ecological impact, and alignment with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

The central government entrusted the National Highway Logistic Management Ltd (NHLML), under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, for the implementation of the two projects in the Northeast.

Also Read: Kamakhya Ropeway: Rs 201-Crore Project Construction Begins in Assam