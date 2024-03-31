CEO signs MoUs with urban and rural livelihood missions in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission and the Assam State Urban Livelihood Mission each today to ensure 100 percent voting in the Lok Sabha poll, 2024.

CEO Anurag Goel signed the two MoUs with the two missions at his office auditorium with a view to making the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation programme a success. Joint Chief Electoral Officers Pankaj Chankravarty and Emily Baruah were also present at the MoU signing meeting, besides officials of the two livelihood missions.

The Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission will carry out an awareness campaign among the 39 lakh rural families to ensure their 100 percent voting. The process involves the help desks of the gaon panchayat offices and cooperative societies for’sarathi baideos’ of the SHGs to bring about awareness among the rural populace about 100 percent voting. The’sarathi baideos’ will make lists of voters over 85 and voters belonging to persons with disabilities (PwDs) so as to make them avail of special facilities for voting.

The Assam State Urban Livelihood Mission, on the other hand, will distribute leaflets and handbooks of guidelines among the urban voters to ensure 100 percent voting. They will also prepare lists of voters over 85 years of age and voters belonging to persons with disabilities (PwDs) and hand them over to the district electoral officers.

These two missions will also hold rallies of women voters so as to bring about awareness among them.

