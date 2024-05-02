Chain snatched at gunpoint in Six Mile locality of Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An incident of chain snatching took place in the early hours of Wednesday in the Six Mile locality of the city, raising concerns regarding the security scenario in the city.

According to sources, two bike-borne miscreants threatened a lady with a pistol and made away with her gold chain from the Abhijeet Path in the Six Mile locality of the city. The incident took place at around 6 a.m.

