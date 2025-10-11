Chandmari flyover to remain closed for night-time repairs on Oct 13, 15 & 17

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Public Works (Roads) Department (PWRD), Assam, announced a temporary closure of the Chandmari Flyover in Guwahati for essential maintenance work. The closure, scheduled for three nights — October 13, 15, and 17 — facilitated the replacement of bearings on the structure.

According to an official notification issued by the Executive Engineer of the New Guwahati Territorial Road Division, the flyover stretch between the Guwahati Commerce College (GCC) traffic point and the Chandmari traffic point remained closed to all vehicular movement from 10 pm to 6 am on the mentioned dates.

To minimize inconvenience and ensure the smooth movement of traffic, vehicles were diverted through alternative routes during the maintenance hours. The designated diversion routes included: Rajgarh–Pub Sarania Road, MT Road–Bamunimaidan Railway Colony Road, Mathgaria–Noonmati Road, and Krishnagar–Milanpur Road.

Commuters were urged to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with traffic officials managing the diversions. The department said that adequate signage and personnel were deployed to guide motorists along the alternative routes.

The PWRD stated that the temporary closure was necessary to ensure the safety and longevity of the flyover structure, which remained one of the key arterial links in east Guwahati’s traffic network.

