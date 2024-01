Guwahati: The newest novel by writer Padumi Gogoi, named “Chchaopha” was released on Tuesday at the Guwahati Press Club. Chief Advisor of the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad, Dhiren Sharma attended the event along with the president of Axam Sahitya Sabha Surjyakanta Hazarika. The book is about the experiences, understanding, personality, religion, society, culture and other aspects of Sukaphaa’s life, stated a press release.