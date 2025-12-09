Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urges students to embrace positive thinking, not negativity

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday urged students to embrace positive thinking, as those who indulge in negativity often drift from the right path. He said that people who hold negative thoughts create disorder in society.

Speaking on the occasion of the distribution of scooters under the Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award, supporting 11,250 students, the Chief Minister said that his government introduced the award with the aim of bringing about academic excellence. The distribution function was held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here on Monday.

Urging the students to embrace positive thinking, the Chief Minister said, “People who hold negative thoughts create disorder in society. Students who indulge in negativity often drift from the right path. Such students eventually fall into the traps of criminal mentality.”

He said his government since the beginning has been working to fight such harmful mindsets and foster a positive outlook among the students. He added that students with a positive mindset show strong self-confidence. Even if they fail to achieve an encouraging result, they do not lose hope. In contrast, people with a negative outlook find faults in everything. He said that the human mind and artificial intelligence share a balance in how they form thoughts. The habits and mindset people follow shape their personality, the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister said that gone were those days when the students of Assam had to travel to cities like Pune for higher studies because the state lacked universities. Giving a turnaround, Assam now has two central universities and 25 to 26 state universities that either function already or remain under construction. He added that the state now has almost 30 engineering colleges, including IIT Guwahati and NIT Silchar, which people once could not even imagine.

Speaking about the rapid pace of development in Assam, the Chief Minister said that the state now has more than 25 medical colleges. 15 colleges are already functional, as 10 more are in their different stages of construction. He said that at one point in time, medical education in the state was not reachable. Only very brilliant students or those from very wealthy families could pursue it because the state had only three medical colleges with 250 seats. He said that the number of medical seats now stands at 2,000, as the tally will continue to grow and reach 5,000 by 2030.

