Child kidnapped from Khanapara area in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Miscreants kidnapped a one-and-a-year-old girl child from the Khanapara area in Guwahati today. The mother of the child, Hasina Begum, is vending at a small roadside shop for tamul-paan (betel nuts).

According to sources, a youth often comes to the shop, plays with the kid, and feeds her chocolates from the nearby shops. Today also, the youth went to the shop and took the baby to the nearby shops. When the youth did not turn up at around 2 p.m., the mother of the child smelled a rat. She informed the Dispur police of the incident. An investigation is going on.

