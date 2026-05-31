Child Safety, Good Touch–Bad Touch in Focus at Guwahati Awareness Programme

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan District unit of the National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau (NHRCCB), in collaboration with Jagriti Trust, organised a child safety awareness programme at Dakshin Beltola M.E. School in Guwahati on the occasion of International Child Protection Day.

The programme focused on educating students about good touch and bad touch and was led by NHRCCB Kamrup Metro District Secretary Babita Sharma and her team. National Joint Secretary Santosh Kumar Kanu and State General Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta attended the event as chief guests.

Among others present were Principal Debo Kumar Chetia, Prof. Romen Chandra Deka, Karate Master Ambika Dutta, District Vice President Dilip Agarwalla, District Joint Secretary Debashis Dutta and Dr. Juri Goswami.

A street play performed by students at Cotton University highlighted child safety issues and raised awareness about substance abuse. The performance educated students on personal safety while promoting a drug-free environment for young people.

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