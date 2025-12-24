Children’s literature body calls for return of moral education to state schools

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Children’s Literature Trust called upon the State government to bring back moral and character education in schools, urging that lessons on ethics and values be reintroduced from 2026 to safeguard the future of younger generations.

In a joint statement, the trust’s central president Pradeep Narayan Bhattacharjee and Secretary General Dipak Sharma had appealed to the Chief Minister, the Education Minister, and other elected representatives to give serious consideration to the issue. They stated that without a strong foundation of moral values, the prospects of the next generation and, by extension, the nation would remain uncertain.

The organization expressed concern over what it described as the widespread presence of intoxicating substances across the State and the country. It observed that alcohol; cannabis, opium, cigarettes, tobacco and similar substances had become increasingly common, adversely affecting children and adolescents. The Trust further noted that, in comparison with neighbouring countries such as Nepal and Bhutan, the situation at home appeared more alarming and had contributed to pushing young people towards an uncertain and troubled future.

The Trust alleged that while such social challenges continued to grow, the removal of character-oriented textbooks from schools had weakened efforts to nurture children as responsible citizens. It maintained that educators and policymakers had a crucial role in ensuring that children were guided to recognize their worth and responsibility towards society.

Emphasizing the need for timely action, the Assam Children’s Literature Trust urged the State government to take an independent decision to reinstate moral and character education in school curriculum, describing it as essential for nation-building and the overall development of students.

Also Read: Assam Book Fair Kicks Off: 14-Day Literary Extravaganza Begins in Guwahati