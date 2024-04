Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Anti-Smuggling Unit of Customs Guwahati Division seized Foreign Origin Cigarettes of multiple brands including Marlboro Gold, Benson & Hedges, Esse Light Super Slim and Win. The value of the seized consignment was mentioned to be Rs. 95,80,000. The seizure was made at the premises of the India post-NPH, Mirza on Sunday night.

