CII holds meet with Assam Chief Secretary in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: A delegation of CII members led by Abhijit Barooah, former Chairman, CII North East Council, met Ravi Kota, IAS, the new Chief Secretary of Assam, on April 18, 2024, in his office premises. The CII delegation congratulated the government of Assam for the various developmental initiatives taken under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam.

The delegation highlighted the unparalleled changes that have taken place in the last decade, which have not only brought development to the state but have also changed the image of Assam outside the state as well. While interacting with CII, the new Chief Secretary said, "The semiconductor unit to be set up in Morigaon, Assam, by Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd. ("TSAT") will change the industrial scenario of Assam and is expected to generate employment opportunities for more than ten thousand people."

Ravi Kota urged CII to facilitate the government of Assam in bringing investment to the state. CII assured it would synergize its activities according to government priorities and play the role of a facilitator in this regard, a press release said.

