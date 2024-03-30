CII organised workshop on synergizing OHS with ESG goals in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: CII Assam State organised a daylong workshop on synchronising OHS (Occupational Health and Safety) with ESG Goals on March 28, 2024, at Guwahati.

The workshop deliberated upon and helped in understanding how the EHS professionals can currently drive cultural change, expand cross-functional collaboration, and bring forth their value creation to drive better OHS management in organisations aligned with the overall goals of delivering superior ESG performances.

Mr. Oinam Singh, IAS, Commissioner of Industries & Commerce, Government of Assam, inaugurated the workshop in the presence of Jt. Director, Industries & Commerce, Government of Assam, and Addl. Chief Inspector of Factories, Government of Assam. The workshop was conducted by Saikat Basu, CEO, Consultivo.

A safe and healthy working environment is of paramount importance for overall sustainability since it has an impact on the opportunities for economic and social development. Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) standards and their enforcement can have a huge impact on employees' lives. The emerging standard and framework of ESG is pushing organisations to recognise the importance of OHS functions to be able to adopt a successful Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy. Therefore, a company must have well-defined and robust OHS management to embark on the ESG journey, a press release said.

