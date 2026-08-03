CITU, farmers’ unions call for August 10 ‘Jail Bharo’ protest against Centre’s labour and farm policies in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), along with the Assam State Kisan Sabha and the Asom Krishi Shramik Union, on Sunday called for statewide participation in the nationwide Jail Bharo agitation on August 10 to protest against the Centre’s labour and agricultural policies.

A joint convention of CITU, the Assam State Kisan Sabha, Asom Krishi Shramik Union, JCTU, SFI, DYFI and the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) was held at Machkhowa Cultural Complex in Guwahati to mobilise support for the agitation. The organisations urged all districts, except flood-affected areas, to participate in the protest.

The convention paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the July 19 floods in Upper Assam and demanded compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each affected family.

CITU Kamrup Metropolitan district secretary Pratul Barman presented the draft resolution outlining the objectives of the agitation.

Inaugurating the convention, CITU state general secretary Tapan Sharma alleged that the BJP-led Central government had introduced policies detrimental to workers and farmers, including labour codes that weakened labour rights and promoted contractual and outsourced employment. He said protesters would voluntarily court arrest as part of the nationwide movement.

Representatives of several affiliated organisations also addressed the convention, which appealed to people to join the August 10 Jail Bharo programme in protest against the Centre’s policies.

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